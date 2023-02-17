Your Photos
State’s first cannabis-dedicated beverage launched

A cannabis company based in rural Morgan, Minnesota, celebrates the launch of the state’s first cannabis-dedicated beverage manufacturing line.
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - A cannabis company based in rural Morgan, Minnesota, celebrates the launch of the state’s first cannabis-dedicated beverage manufacturing line.

Crested River is set to add low-sugar options as well as a non-carbonated lines of basic water formulations.

The company, which established itself in 2019, is active in both the business and advocacy side of the marijuana industry.

Crested River has been on the front lines of advocacy efforts to reform the state’s medical cannabis program.

