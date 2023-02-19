$25,000 reward offered in Jodi Huisentruit case

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of the remains of former Mason City morning television news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

Huisentruit disappeared in the early the morning of June 27, 1995, on her way to work at KIMT-TV in Mason City.

The reward offer is being made by licensed private investigator Steve Ridge as a private citizen. According to Ridge, the reward offer has the blessing of Huisentruit’s sister, JoAnn Nathe.

“I speak with JoAnn on a regular basis, and we have decided the timing is right to seek information on where Jodi’s body was discarded,” Ridge said in a news release.

Ridge has been actively investigating the case going on three years, since leaving his former media consulting firm which provided on-air coaching for Huisentruit early in her career.

Ridge has asked that any information in the case be directed to the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

