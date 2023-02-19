Calm weekend, eventful week ahead

We’ve seen a calm weekend so far, with decent temperatures and some sunshine mixed with the clouds. This upcoming week, we are watching some snow chances.

Tonight, we are expecting temperatures in the low 20s and partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, a high in the low to mid 30s, with some clouds.

Monday, some scattered snow showers are expected to kick off the eventful week of winter weather. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we are expecting multiple rounds of snow.

Exact locations and timing are still uncertain since we are a few too many days out, but it is likely that our region will see over 6 inches of snow throughout the week. Winds are expected to be strong, so blowing and drifting snow are both possible. Travel could possibly be majorly impacted with this system as well, so keep this in mind as you are planning your week. We are watching this weather closely and will provide any and all updates.

