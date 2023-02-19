Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Calm weekend, eventful week ahead

Large snow amounts possible this week
Large snow amounts possible this week
By Emily Merz
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve seen a calm weekend so far, with decent temperatures and some sunshine mixed with the clouds. This upcoming week, we are watching some snow chances.

Tonight, we are expecting temperatures in the low 20s and partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, a high in the low to mid 30s, with some clouds.

Monday, some scattered snow showers are expected to kick off the eventful week of winter weather. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we are expecting multiple rounds of snow.

Exact locations and timing are still uncertain since we are a few too many days out, but it is likely that our region will see over 6 inches of snow throughout the week. Winds are expected to be strong, so blowing and drifting snow are both possible. Travel could possibly be majorly impacted with this system as well, so keep this in mind as you are planning your week. We are watching this weather closely and will provide any and all updates.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Emily Merz's Forecast 2/18
Emily Merz's PM Forecast 2/18
A powerful winter storm will impact much of our region next week.
A mild weekend; cold and snow next week
KEYC Weather
A mild weekend; heavy snow possible next week
Mild temperatures return for the weekend ahead of several snow chances next week.
Mild weekend ahead of snow chances next week