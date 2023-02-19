Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A man in North Carolina faces multiple charges after officials said he kidnapped a woman for the purpose of mutilating and murdering her.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Hunter Chase Nance was arrested Wednesday.

Police said they were contacted by a woman who claimed she was attacked by Nance. She reportedly told officers Nance came up to her at a gas station, and the two exchanged phone numbers.

Later that day, deputies said Nance offered to pick her up and take her back to his home on Peaceful Lane in China Grove.

When the two arrived at his home, the woman told officers Nance locked the door before attacking her with a knife.

According to authorities, the woman was able to get hold of the knife and bend it before escaping the home.

Community members saw the injured woman walking down the road and called first responders.

Deputies said Nance told them he chose the woman randomly and planned to kill her “for the thrill.” He reportedly told them he wanted to mutilate and leave her body out for passing cars to see.

Deputies also said he expressed interest in killing other people as well as cannabism.

“It’s unbelievable,” Nance’s next door neighbor, Paula Fullbright, told WBTV. “I mean obviously it could’ve ended up worse. Thank God the girl was strong enough to fight him off and get away. Honestly, I’ve had thoughts go across my mind, ‘What if he tried to break in my house and get one of my daughters?’ That’s terrible that I even have that thought, I wish I hadn’t, but that is the reality of it right now.”

Richard Dawson is another neighbor who was shocked following the incident.

“It’s a fear. You don’t know who you’re living next to anymore,” he said.

Nance was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. He was later given a first-degree kidnapping charge.

He is currently being held under a $600,000 bond.

