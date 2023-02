MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars boys hockey team picked up their 10th win in their regular season finale 4-0 win against Faribault.

The Cougars finish the regular season with a 10-15 record.

Faribault finishes the regular season with an 11-13 record.

