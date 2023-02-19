Your Photos
Major winter storm to impact area this week

6-12+ inches of snow and blizzard conditions possible
A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
It continues to look very likely that a slow moving, long-lasting winter storm will impact much of our region next week. Much of South Dakota, southern Minnesota, and northern Iowa are in the high-impact area where, at this time it appears that 6 to 12+ inches of snow could fall throughout this period. This system will come in two parts. The first will bring heavy snow to our area Tuesday into Wednesday. After a break sometime Wednesday, the main wave of energy will move through, bringing an additional round of heavy snow along with strong winds gusts, blowing snow and more than likely blizzard conditions. As I mentioned yesterday, a somewhat unusual aspect of this system is that, this far out, most of our long-range forecast models agree on the position, track and moisture content of this system. This gives me higher confidence that this system will have a major impact on our area. We are still a couple days away, and things will likely change a bit. We will get more specific with the snowfall forecast and other details in the next day or so. Start planning now. It looks more and more likely that a major winter storm will impact our area from Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

