Big decisions: picking the perfect wedding dress

The Mankato Wedding Show is this weekend. Inspire Bridal stops by the Kato Living studio with a preview
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - All this week, Kato Living will be giving audiences a sneak peek at this weekend’s Mankato Wedding Show. Lisa and Kelsey will highlight a different area of wedding planning, each day. With that, the ladies are ecstatic to have Inspire Bridal in the studio with a little wedding dress fashion show!

Local author and expert Cathy Brennan stopped by to continue to help us set some health habits.
Health Habits: setting personal boundaries
Cherre Metcalf from Indulge Salon & Tanning stopped by to talk about the upcoming Mommy and Me...
Mommy and me hairstyling class
