Carroll reflects on collegiate career with Minnesota State (Part II)

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 13 Minnesota State men’s hockey team is seeing a surge in offensive production from its defenseman, including Jake Livingstone, Akito Hirose and Andy Carroll.

Earlier this week, senior blueliner Andy Carroll spoke with Mary Rominger about his journey with MSU and the decision to rejoin the program for a fifth year. Carroll is fourth all-time in career-games played for the Mavericks, while sitting at 14th in points by a defenseman.

Right now, the Northfield native is third on the team in assists with 15 and owns 19 points on the season thus far.

