Get closing, delay notifications on your device

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many of you are familiar with the closings and delays that are posted to our website, mobile app and scroll on the bottom of your television screen. Did you know that you can also get a notification on your mobile device as soon as a closing or delay is entered?

All you need is to have the FREE KEYC News Now app for Apple or Android installed and in just a few short seconds, you can receive notifications from your school, daycare or church.

You can find the list of closings here.

Registered organizations can enter closings here.

Organizations that are interested in signing up to be able to use our system for closings can send an email to keyc@keyc.com

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.