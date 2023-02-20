MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cherre Metcalf from Indulge Salon & Tanning stopped by to talk about the upcoming Mommy and Me Hairstyling class, where they’ll educate you and your child on how to care for and style their hair so it doesn’t have to be a struggle. Learn how to comb through without pain, and at least 3 cute styles that are quick and easy. Click here for more information.

