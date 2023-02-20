Nicollet County Historical Society partners with Museums For All

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Historical Society joins forces with a federal support network to help give low-income familes more accessibility to their museum services.

The historical society will partner with Museums For All, an access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The institute’s mission is to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly with their family.

For those wishing to visit the Eugene Saint Julien Cox House and Treaty Site History Center, the access program will now make those visits free with the presentation of a Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

The free service is for groups with a maximum of up to four people.

