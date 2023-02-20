Your Photos
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting of former Waterloo police chief’s son

The Philadelphia district attorney’s office said 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer will face charges of murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking and weapons crimes in the death of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, who prosecutors said was shot in the head while responding to an incident near campus.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a Temple University Police Officer.

It happened in Northern Philadelphia Saturday night. Officials have identified the victim as officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

He is the son of former Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who served with the Waterloo Police Department from 2020 to 2022.

Officials say Christopher Fitzgerald encountered the suspect during an ‘incident investigation’ near Temple’s campus.

Investigators said 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer fatally shot Fitzgerald in the head.

Officers say he allegedly tried to rob Fitzgerald of his gun and went through his pockets after the shooting.

After a manhunt lasting over 12 hours, Pfeffer was taken into custody. He was arrested using Fitzgerald’s handcuffs.

The Waterloo police protective association released a statement on Facebook today, sending condolences to the former chief and his family.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

