Winter storm in the forecast

8-12 inches of snow, blizzard conditions likely
By Emily Merz
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re keeping a close eye on the winter storm that is going to be making its way through our area this week.

Some details are still uncertain due to still being a few days out, however there is a lot we do know.

We know that this system is going to bring multiple rounds of snow, starting Monday with scattered snow and with some mixed precip and rain mixed in as well. Tuesday and into Wednesday, we will see the first main round of snow. 3-6 inches are possible with this first round.

We will see a short lull early Wednesday, followed by the second round. The second round could be a bit more problematic, with an additional 6+ inches of snow, as well as strong winds. These strong winds could mean blizzard conditions, with blowing and drifting snow.

Across the area, we could see snow totals from 8-12 inches, and even much more. Travel is likely to be impacted by this system. Now is the time to prepare and make plans accordingly. Keep a close eye on this, and we will be providing updates whenever we can.

