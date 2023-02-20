Your Photos
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow, blizzard conditions likely

12-18+ inches of snow possible Tuesday through Thursday night
A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
By Shawn Cable
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A slow-moving, powerful winter storm system will move across much of our region this week. 12 to 18+ inches of snow is possible with blizzard conditions likely from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. This storm system will be a two-part system. The first part will bring 4 to 6 or more inches of snow too much of southern Minnesota starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday night. Wind and blowing snow should not be a major issue Tuesday and Tuesday night. There will be a break or lull through much of the day Wednesday; however wind will begin to increase during the day Wednesday and that will create some issues with blowing snow. The second and most dangerous part of this system will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday night, Thursday and into Thursday night. This second round will bring very heavy snowfall amounts of a foot or more combined with strong wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will create blowing snow and life-threatening blizzard conditions that will make travel impossible. Falling snow will continue through Thursday and into Thursday night, with wind gradually decreasing Thursday night into Friday morning. Overall snowfall amounts of a foot to a foot and a half or more will be possible with this storm. Once again, the most dangerous part of this storm will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night when much of central and southern Minnesota will be impacted by very heavy snowfall rates and strong, 40 to 50+ mph wind gusts. The Weather Team will be tracking this storm as it develops. Stay tuned for updates.

