WINTER STORM: Significant snow likely, blizzard conditions possible

A winter storm will likely bring in windy conditions mixed with significant snowfall across the area by the end of this week.

A strong low pressure system moving through central/northern Minnesota through this week will lead to a slow moving winter storm across central and southern Minnesota. The winter storm will lead to significant snow totals across the area with possible blizzard like conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. This winter storm will have 2 rounds of snow showers: Tuesday into Wednesday morning and Wednesday into Thursday night. This has prompted a winter storm watch for the area, which will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through Thursday night due to the amount of snow expected mixed with the windy conditions.

Round 1 of the winter storm will bring in snow showers starting early Tuesday afternoon. Due to the location of the low pressure system to our north, winds will increase up to 20 mph by Tuesday afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph at times. As snow moves in along with these winds, areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility are likely. Snow will continue through the rest of the afternoon and into the overnight hours before coming to a lull late Wednesday morning. This round will leave behind 3 to 5 inches of snow across the area.

Round 2 of the snow will start after the lull of snow with more snow showers moving in through the late morning and early afternoon hours on Wednesday. Wednesday will be a tricky day to get around the area as we are anticipating much stronger winds, reaching up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible at times. This means we are expecting blizzard like conditions at times, which could also lead to the winter storm watch being upgraded to a blizzard warning by Wednesday afternoon/evening. Heavy snow is expected at times throughout the day. Snow showers will continue through the night on Wednesday and continue through the overnight hours along with the strong winds. By Wednesday night, we could see another 5 to 8 inches across the area on top of the 3 to 5 inches expected Tuesday night. This will lead to a total between 12 and 14 inches possible.

Snow showers will continue through Thursday before wrapping up by late Thursday night. Winds will remain strong up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph at times. This means more blowing snow and reduced visibility is expected across the area on Thursday. Snow showers will once again be heavy at times. Right now, it is looking like snow showers will wrap up late Thursday night, leaving behind an additional 4 to 7 inches possible. This will give us a grand total for both round of snow through this week ranging between 16 and 18 inches with some areas locally seeing up to 20 inches of snow possible.

Unfortunately, snow isn’t fully out of the forecast once the winter storm comes to an end Thursday night. We could see some more light snow possible scattered throughout Friday with a light breeze sticking around the area. Snow will be on the lighter side with a dusting up to 2 inches possible by late Friday night.

This weekend will be quieter with sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will be seasonal in the upper-20s.

Next week could bring another round of wintery weather starting with a possible wintery mix on Monday and flurries to light snow possible Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

