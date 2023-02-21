Dangerous winter storm: Prepare for blizzard conditions

Get ready! We are at the very beginning of what could very likely be one of the top five most significant winter storms in recent history. This will be a long-lasting winter storm system that has the potential to bring 1 to 2 feet of snow and 40 to 50 mph wind gusts that will create whiteout blizzard conditions from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for much of central and southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through Thursday evening. This storm will come in two rounds. Round one has already started and will bring about 5 to 7 inches of snow through tonight. Wind and blowing snow will not be a major issue with round one. There will be a break in the snowfall Wednesday morning, but the wind will begin to increase during that time. Round two will kick in Wednesday afternoon as our second round of snow moves in. Round two will be much more dangerous, bringing an additional 12 to 16+ inches of snow and strong 40 to 50 mph wind gusts that will create whiteout blizzard conditions from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, Thursday and into Thursday evening. Travel will be impossible from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Check the weather and check it often over the next few days. We will be monitoring this thing around the clock and will have updates as it develops.

