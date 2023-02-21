Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Dangerous winter storm: Prepare for blizzard conditions

1 to 2 feet of snow possible through Thursday
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Alerts(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready! We are at the very beginning of what could very likely be one of the top five most significant winter storms in recent history. This will be a long-lasting winter storm system that has the potential to bring 1 to 2 feet of snow and 40 to 50 mph wind gusts that will create whiteout blizzard conditions from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for much of central and southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through Thursday evening. This storm will come in two rounds. Round one has already started and will bring about 5 to 7 inches of snow through tonight. Wind and blowing snow will not be a major issue with round one. There will be a break in the snowfall Wednesday morning, but the wind will begin to increase during that time. Round two will kick in Wednesday afternoon as our second round of snow moves in. Round two will be much more dangerous, bringing an additional 12 to 16+ inches of snow and strong 40 to 50 mph wind gusts that will create whiteout blizzard conditions from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, Thursday and into Thursday evening. Travel will be impossible from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Check the weather and check it often over the next few days. We will be monitoring this thing around the clock and will have updates as it develops.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

KEYC News Now’s Nick Beck joined the show live with Scott Morgan from the MnDOT District 7...
MnDOT prepares for winter storm
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
Caitlyn's Midday Forecast Update 2/21/23
Highway crews prepping for snow storms ahead in an effort to clear roads
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected