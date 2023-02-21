Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in the City of North Mankato.

The city says infested trees were found by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and city staff as part of a routine tree inspection.

Emerald Ash Borer is an exotic beetle that is metallic green, about ½ inch long and attacks and kills ash trees. The larvae feed on the inner bark of these trees, destroying the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients and killing the tree.

To prepare for and prevent further spread of the infestation, the city asks residents to monitor the health of the ash trees on their property.

Check for the signs of EAB infestation and contact the North Mankato Parks Department at 507-625-4141 if the following signs are identified:

• Look for S-shaped galleries under the bark and for small, D-shaped exit holes in the crown of the tree

• Watch for woodpeckers around ash trees, as they feed on EAB larvae and may indicate an infestation

• Check for bark cracks in ash trees. EAB larvae tunneling beneath the bark can cause the bark to split open. The EAB’s most active time of year is May 1st – September 31st. Residents are also advised not to cut or trim ash trees and or transport firewood or other ash products that may harbor larvae. Homeowners with ash trees on their property are encouraged to remove or treat their trees.

The city says they will continue to work through a structured removal of ash trees. A contractor is in the process of removing 80 trees from the city. The Parks Department will continue to inspect ash trees on public and private properties, both on request and during routine inspections.

Additional resources including EAB information, the City’s management plan, and links to the MDA website can be found on the City’s website at www.northmankato.com/eab.

