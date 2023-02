MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman died in an accident in McLeod County.

Thirty-nine-year old Heather Louise Johnson was driving westbound on Highway 7, at around 6:30 p.m. yesterday, when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Roads at the time of the accident were icy.

The accident report states Johnson was not wearing her seat belt.

