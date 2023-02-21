Your Photos
Getting ready for plenty of snow

A snow removal company is preparing to clear the snow for the next few days.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another winter storm will bring significant travel impacts to southern Minnesota. For snow removal companies preparation is key.

”Loading and hauling snow out of places where different properties want us to pile snow in a snowstorm. So we’re moving the snow to our dump site.”

The Caretakers say dealing with snow isn’t something new to them. Yet, in the next few days all of their employees will be clearing sidewalks and more. “I can say busy and because we’ve had a couple of them but not so far and nothing like what we were going to expect. It will be busy. Let’s put it that way.”

The caretakers serve over 100 clients. A lot of them are in business in Mankato, Lake Crystal and St. Peter.

”Our customers will be able to stay open. We don’t want them walking through this much snow, people falling, you know, we really don’t want people falling and yeah, we just and we take pride and our work we do.”

They will start working as soon as the snow starts. ”We’re gonna start as soon as there’s an inch of snow on the ground and I suppose we’ll go till the business is closed and then we’ll start. Well before they open.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

