Gov. Walz authorizes MN National Guard to help during winter storm

Walz makes final budget announcement.
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz is taking steps to prepare for the upcoming winter storm, which some are forecasting could drop up to 20 inches of snow on parts on Minnesota.

At the request of Minnesota National Guard’s Adjutant General, Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Commissioner of Public Safety Bob Jacobson, and Commissioner of Transportation Nancy Daubenberger, Governor Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the National Guard to provide emergency relief services for stranded motorists across Minnesota.

“Minnesotans are no strangers to extreme weather, but this storm could break records. Our agencies are collaborating closely to make sure we’re prepared – and Minnesotans have a part to play, too. Plan ahead, drive safe, and limit travel,” said Governor Walz.

“MnDOT has more than 800 snowplows and 1,600 snowplow drivers across the state,” said Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “Our crews are prepared and ready, and will be working tirelessly day and night to keep highways as safe for travel as possible. We urge Minnesotans to plan ahead, stay home if you can, and check here for latest road conditions near you.”

Minnesota state agencies, including the Department of Transportation, the Department of Public Safety’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), and the Minnesota National Guard are closely coordinating to prepare.

Minnesota State Troopers will be on state highways with dispatchers also ready to assist Minnesotans.

The National Guard is prepared to respond quickly to rescue stranded motorists or provide other assistance, at the direction of HSEM and as requested by county officials.

HSEM is also coordinating efforts to prepare for power outages and response challenges.

Click here for the latest forecast.

