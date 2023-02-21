Your Photos
The growing popularity of solar power in Minnesota

Minnesota is a top-15 solar state.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Solar capacity is expanding rapidly in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. According to Energy Sage, a combination of favorable state solar and renewable policies, and utility-specific action on solar, have contributed to Minnesota becoming a top-15 solar state.

The average cost of a solar panel installation in Minnesota ranges from about $14,500 to $19,700. On a cost per watt basis, a solar panel installation in Minnesota ranges from $2.92 to $3.94.

So what all goes into the process to have those solar panels installed on your home? Lisa and Kelsey visited with The Solar Store in Mankato to find out.

