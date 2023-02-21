Your Photos
Local residents flock to grocery stores ahead of winter storm

Grocery stores were packed with customers, yesterday, ahead of the incoming snow storm.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People were rushing out of their homes to get groceries for the week before a winter storm hits the state.

“I picked today to go out before things get really iffy,” said Karl Haise, a local resident.

Some Madison Lake residents really kept their focus on getting the essentials during the calm before the storm.

“Well, we want to make sure we have a full gas tank [and try to] make sure we have laid in all the supplies we need and we have enough time to do that, said Cheryl Thoreson, a Madison Lake resident. “And any appointments that we have that we know we can’t make we change them up.”

Karl Thoreson, her husband, had his eyes set on a different item of comfort.

“[We have] to make sure we have plenty of comfort food,” said Mr. Thoreson

However, some Monday shoppers focused on their meal for the night, rather than stock up for the storm.

“[We’re] gonna make some soup, and then work our way around these busy parking lots” said Shaun Berhow, a North mankato resident. “But, otherwise, we don’t prep too much.”

Even with the high snow fall on its way, some residents feel confident that their schedules won’t change much and they’ll be working like any regular day.

“I live right around the corner from it, so it usually doesn’t close down,” said Berhow.

Some locals are just happy to stay indoors.

“It’s fortunate that we don’t have to be any place, you know to work or anything like that,” said Mr. Thoreson. “So, we take it pretty easy.”

Other residents shared their thoughts about this week’s incoming storm.

“I think about that Halloween blizzard way back 30 years ago, or something like that,” said Haise. “We were snowed in for days. I don’t think that this storm will be as bad as that.”

Others just look forward to sitting back and enjoying the view -- without having to worry about wielding a shovel.

“Well, fortunately we live in a town-home. So, we don’t have to do too much shoveling,” said Mr. Thoreson. [It’s] kind of nice. I could look out the window and see if it’s done, right?

Cheryl Thoreson knows her husband well.

“He’s happy about that.” said Cheryl.

Most of all, Haise emphasized safety over all else, during the inclement weather

“[I’m} wishing all of my fellow Mankato and Minnesotans a safe week with this snow coming,” said Haise. “Watch those slippery spots.”

