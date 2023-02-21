Mayo Clinic president recognized as one of the ‘Top 25 Women Leaders’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The President of the Mayo Clinic Health System was named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders” for 2023.

The recognition to Dr. Prathibha Varkey came from Modern Healthcare, a business magazine that focuses on the health care industry.

The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the Feb. 20 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine and online.

Dr. Varkey says she feels humbled and honored to be selected among a very talented group of women leaders.

Dr. Varkey has been President of the Mayo Clinic Health System since August of 2021.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.