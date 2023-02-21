My Place launches a multi-million dollar capital campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Youth Place has begun a multi-million dollar capital campaign.

Today, the nonprofit is set to celebrate both the campaign and their new facility located at 1315 Stadium Road with tours beginning at 10 a.m.

The fundraising campaign will go toward remodeling the property the non-profit purchased from the city of Mankato back in December 2022.

So far, My Place has received donations from The Andreas Foundation and MEI and just last month received $750,000 from the Glen A. Taylor Foundation.

