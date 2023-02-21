Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
The Cougars are back in the state tournament for a second consecutive year.
East girls hockey looking to make history at state
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him
The Caretakers, a snow removal company, is preparing to clear the snow for the next few days.
Getting ready for plenty of snow