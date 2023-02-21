Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement this morning, ending in Mankato.

Authorities received a report of a Chrysler Pacifica speeding on highway 60 in Lake Crystal.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Jackson County according to Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement attempted to stop 25-year-old Devon Christopher Martinez, who authorities say was driving nearly 100 mph during the pursuit.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle near Happy Chef on Highway 169 in Mankato around 7:30 a.m.

Martinez is facing charges related to the pursuit, stolen vehicle and an outstanding warrant. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before being booked in the jail.

No one else was injured, but law enforcement vehicles were damaged while stopping the allegedly stolen vehicle.

