Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement this morning, ending in Mankato.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement this morning, ending in Mankato.

Authorities received a report of a Chrysler Pacifica speeding on highway 60 in Lake Crystal.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Jackson County according to Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement attempted to stop 25-year-old Devon Christopher Martinez, who authorities say was driving nearly 100 mph during the pursuit.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle near Happy Chef on Highway 169 in Mankato around 7:30 a.m.

Martinez is facing charges related to the pursuit, stolen vehicle and an outstanding warrant. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before being booked in the jail.

No one else was injured, but law enforcement vehicles were damaged while stopping the allegedly stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

KEYC News Now’s Nick Beck joined the show live with Scott Morgan from the MnDOT District 7...
MnDOT prepares for winter storm
The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has been confirmed in the City of North Mankato.
Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in North Mankato
Highway crews prepping for snow storms ahead in an effort to clear roads
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow
The Mankato Youth Place has begun a multi-million dollar capital campaign. Today, the nonprofit...
My Place launches a multi-million dollar capital campaign