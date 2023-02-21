Your Photos
Snow emergencies called in local cities

Many cities encouraging residents to find off street parking the next few days.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KEYC) - Many cities encouraging residents to find off street parking the next few days.

Some cities have automatic snow emergencies triggered when two inches of snow fall while others specifically call snow emergencies.

North Mankato is in a snow emergency from 12:01 AM Thursday to 12:01 AM Friday.

The City of LeSueur has a snow emergency that begins at 4 AM Wednesday and goes until 4 AM Friday.

In St. James, a snow emergency begins at 1 AM Wednesday and ends at noon Friday.

and in Windom, a snow emergency begins at noon Wednesday and lasts through noon on Thursday.

