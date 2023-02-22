BLIZZARD: Near impossible travel conditions expected by tonight

A blizzard warning will go into effect today due to increasing winds mixing with moderate to heavy snowfall leading to whiteout conditions and near impossible travel conditions across the area.

Today will start day 2 and round 2 of the winter storm moving through the area. Snow will range from flurries to very light snowfall through the morning hours before becoming more moderate between 11 am and 12 pm this afternoon. At 12 pm this afternoon, a blizzard warning will go into effect and remain in effect until 12 pm Thursday afternoon. Winds are expected to range up to 35 mph by this afternoon with gusts reaching over 40 mph at times. This will lead to whiteout conditions at times as well as drifting. This mixed with the moderate to heavy snowfall in the area, extremely dangerous travel conditions are expected. This will be a possible life or death situation by this evening and tonight into tomorrow morning. Road conditions are expected to get worse as the day continues with the anticipation of no travel advisories issued and/or road closures due to high winds and heavy snow. Snow will continue through the overnight hours into Thursday morning with 8 to 15 inches expected across portions of northern Iowa and into Minnesota.

Tonight will be extremely dangerous for driving around the area. It is advised to not go out if you don’t have to. If you do have to, it is best to be as prepared as possible by putting extra items in your car. It is advised to keep extra blankets, candles, electronic device chargers, extra warm clothes, flashlights, water, and snacks in the area in case of getting stranded or sliding off the road. If you do get stranded or slide off the road it is advised to NOT leave your vehicle. With whiteout conditions expected, it will be very easy to lose your sense of direction and lose sight of your vehicle and get lost easily. Leaving your vehicle also leads to extra hazards for emergency management officials and snowplow drivers trying to clear the roads. Tonight will be a near life or death situation if you decide to go against the advisories and travel. Keep in mind, if it is deemed too unsafe for plow drivers to be out, it is too unsafe for emergency management officials/police and firemen to be out to rescue anyone who went against advisories.

The final day of the winter storm will come to an end on Thursday as snow is expected to gradually wrap up through the late morning and early afternoon hours. The blizzard warning is projected to expire at 12 pm; however, areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility are still expected as winds will remain strong throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to steadily fall through the afternoon from the upper-teens into the single digits by the late afternoon, eventually falling well below zero by Friday morning. Skies will remain cloudy through the day once snow clears out.

Friday will remain on the cloudy side with bitter temperatures and flurry chances possible. Temperatures will hover in the single digits through the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph. Flurries are possible for portions of the area through the late afternoon and evening hours, though they will be very light with little to no accumulation expected. Friday night will remain bitter with light winds as temperatures hover around 0 degrees by Saturday morning.

We will finally have some sunshine return to the area through the weekend with more mild temperatures. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a breeze returning to the area with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours before dropping into the single digits by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off mostly sunny with a breeze sticking around the area. Temperatures will slowly rise into the low-30s by the evening hours with a steady rise in temperatures expected through the overnight hours. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy by the evening hours with a rain/freezing rain mix move into the area late Sunday evening and into the overnight hours.

Monday will be a bit messy with cloudy skies and a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow as temperatures hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours. Winds will be strong up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible at times. The rain, freezing rain, and snow mix will gradually come to an end late Monday night as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-teens by Tuesday morning.

The rest of next week may continue to have minor snow chances mixed in on Tuesday and Wednesday with flurries possible on Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s and low-30s across the area with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph at times. Friday of next week will remain mostly cloudy as winds remain breezy with temperatures continuing to hover in the upper-20s through the afternoon hours.

