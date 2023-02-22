Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Bus service altered in Mankato, North Mankato due to weather

Due to the ongoing winter storm, bus service in Mankato will be altered on Wednesday and...
Due to the ongoing winter storm, bus service in Mankato will be altered on Wednesday and Thursday.(City of Mankato (custom credit) | City of Mankato)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to forecasted severe weather conditions and for safety, Mankato’s bus service will be temporarily suspended beginning at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 22. Limited routes will be available on Thursday, February 23, beginning at noon. All routes are expected to be back in service on Friday, February 24.

Route services suspended beginning at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 22:

  • Route 1A North
  • Route 1B North
  • Route 1A South
  • Route 1B South
  • Campus Express
  • Route 2
  • Route 3
  • Route 5
  • Route 6
  • Route 7
  • Route 8
  • Route 12
  • Route 13
  • Stomper Express

Flex Service and the Paratransit/Mobility Bus will not accept appointments after 2:30 p.m.

Limited routes providing service on altered schedules on Thursday, February 23:

  • Route 5 (3:05 p.m. – 5:05 p.m.)
  • Route 8 (Noon – 6 p.m.)
  • Campus Express (Noon – 6 p.m.)
  • Stomper Express (6 p.m. – 11 p.m.)
  • Route 10 (Noon – 5 p.m.)
  • Route 11 (12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)
  • Flex (Noon – 6 p.m.)
  • Mobility (Noon – 11 p.m.)

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Today is Ash Wednesday -- and due to the snow storm, one Catholic church has a plan for those...
St Joseph the Worker’s Pastor Tim: ‘You can still have a very blessed, holy Lent without ashes’
The second round of snow is moving in and the winds are picking up
Caitlyn's Noon Forecast 2/22/23
The second round of snow is moving in and the winds are picking up
BLIZZARD: Near impossible travel conditions expected by tonight
The university has announced that due to the severe weather conditions expected for today, all...
MSU Mankato to shift to remote learning due to severe weather