Bus service altered in Mankato, North Mankato due to weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to forecasted severe weather conditions and for safety, Mankato’s bus service will be temporarily suspended beginning at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 22. Limited routes will be available on Thursday, February 23, beginning at noon. All routes are expected to be back in service on Friday, February 24.

Route services suspended beginning at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 22:

Route 1A North

Route 1B North

Route 1A South

Route 1B South

Campus Express

Route 2

Route 3

Route 5

Route 6

Route 7

Route 8

Route 12

Route 13

Stomper Express

Flex Service and the Paratransit/Mobility Bus will not accept appointments after 2:30 p.m.

Limited routes providing service on altered schedules on Thursday, February 23:

Route 5 (3:05 p.m. – 5:05 p.m.)

Route 8 (Noon – 6 p.m.)

Campus Express (Noon – 6 p.m.)

Stomper Express (6 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

Route 10 (Noon – 5 p.m.)

Route 11 (12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Flex (Noon – 6 p.m.)

Mobility (Noon – 11 p.m.)

