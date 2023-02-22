Bus service altered in Mankato, North Mankato due to weather
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to forecasted severe weather conditions and for safety, Mankato’s bus service will be temporarily suspended beginning at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 22. Limited routes will be available on Thursday, February 23, beginning at noon. All routes are expected to be back in service on Friday, February 24.
Route services suspended beginning at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 22:
- Route 1A North
- Route 1B North
- Route 1A South
- Route 1B South
- Campus Express
- Route 2
- Route 3
- Route 5
- Route 6
- Route 7
- Route 8
- Route 12
- Route 13
- Stomper Express
Flex Service and the Paratransit/Mobility Bus will not accept appointments after 2:30 p.m.
Limited routes providing service on altered schedules on Thursday, February 23:
- Route 5 (3:05 p.m. – 5:05 p.m.)
- Route 8 (Noon – 6 p.m.)
- Campus Express (Noon – 6 p.m.)
- Stomper Express (6 p.m. – 11 p.m.)
- Route 10 (Noon – 5 p.m.)
- Route 11 (12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)
- Flex (Noon – 6 p.m.)
- Mobility (Noon – 11 p.m.)
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.