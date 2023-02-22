DoorDash initiate Severe Weather protocol in Western Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Folks looking to order in during the winter storm may have wait a little longer for their delivery.

DoorDash has initiated its Severe Weather protocol and shut down operations in Western Minnesota and Eastern South Dakota.

The precautionary measure was put into effect as the severe winter storm continues to make its way across the country, causing extremely dangerous road conditions.

All DoorDash operations have been suspended in the following areas as of Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 12 p.m.

Western Minnesota, including:

Saint Cloud

Mankato

This was communicated with Dashers, merchants and customers in the impacted areas.

“This significant winter storm has created road conditions that are extremely hazardous and make driving dangerous, if not impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Juian Crowley.

Operations should resume on Thurs., Feb. 23 at 12 p.m., weather pending.

