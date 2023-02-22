Heavy snow, blizzard conditions through Thursday

A powerful winter storm system continues to move across our region and round two begins this afternoon. This will be the most dangerous part of the storm with heavy snow, strong wind gusts and blizzard conditions likely from this afternoon, through tonight and well into Thursday. Snow will continue to develop this afternoon and we also have 5 to 7 inches of fresh, fluffy snow on the ground from yesterday and last night. As the wind increases, blowing snow will become more of an issue with white out blizzard conditions possible by mid to late afternoon. Visibility and travel conditions will deteriorate quickly this afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall tonight into Thursday morning. Once again, strong wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph (50+ mph possible further west) will create whiteout Blizzard conditions through tonight and well into Thursday. An additional 10 to 14 inches of snow is possible through Thursday morning for an overall snow total of 14 to 20 inches or more. Snow will end by late Thursday morning, but strong wind gusts will continue through Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Travel conditions will slowly improve Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Behind the winter storm we are going to get a brief shot of very cold air. Temperatures will drop into the teens below zero on Friday morning. We will warm quickly with single digit highs on Friday, back to the 20s to 30s by Saturday and Sunday. We are tracking yet another system that will have the potential to bring areas of rain, freezing rain and snow by early next week. Stay tuned for updates on that one.

