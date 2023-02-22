I-90, state highways to close in southwestern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing all state highways and Interstate 90 at 2 p.m. Wednesday from Worthington west to the South Dakota border, and from Worthington south to the Iowa border due to blizzard conditions creating blowing and drifting snow and significantly reducing visibility. East routes out of Worthington including I-90 and Highway 60 are expected to remain open at this time.

The state highway closures include:

Highway 270

Highway 23

Highway 75

Highway 91

Highway 59

Highway 60

I-90 (from Worthington to the South Dakota border)

The road closures will remain in effect until conditions improve. MnDOT reminds motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs.

Additional road closures or travel advisories are possible as conditions are expected to further deteriorate overnight.

Challenges with this blizzard stem from prolonged high winds causing blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced and zero visibility at times, along with dangerous wind chills. Conditions could be life-threating if travelers were to become stranded. Travelers should consider changing travel plans until the blizzard warning is no longer in effect.

MnDOT District 7, serving the Mankato and Windom areas, is not staffed for 24-hour coverage. Crews in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are expected to be out late tonight and will resume operations early Thursday morning.

If you must travel, motorists should have a full tank of gas and winter survival kit and remember to:

Check or get the free smartphone app at www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store for road condition information, travel alerts

Stay alert for snowplows , which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt .

Turn off the cruise control.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

Don’t drive distracted.

Sign up for Travel Alerts

Motorists can sign up for email or text travel alerts for state highways at mndot.gov/d7 by clicking “Email and text updates” under the “Connect with us” heading. Choose to receive messages via email or text message. Then, choose the “South Central MN” under the “Travel Alerts” category.

Stay connected, informed

