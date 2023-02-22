Investigation underway after 2 ‘use-of-force’ incidents in Pine County

PINE CITY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is under investigation for two separate “use-of-force” incidents this Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is now investigating those incidents.

The first incident occurred around 2 p.m., on Tuesday.

The BCA says deputies were attempting to apprehend a man in Pine City, who was wanted on a felony warrant.

During the encounter, deputies fired their guns. The man was hit and injured.

Officials say deputies administered medical aid on the scene until the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He is currently in critical condition.

Body cameras were on the deputies during the incident.

The BCA also confirmed a second “use-of-force” incident on Interstate 35 south of Sandstone. This incident involved the Minnesota State Patrol along with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not said if the two incidents are related.

The investigations are still in their early stages.

The BCA will release more information pending further investigation.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.