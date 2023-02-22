Your Photos
Mankato Rotary ‘Service Above Self’ awards postponed

The Mankato Area Rotery Club Honored Nine Outstanding Speech Students With Scholarships.
The Mankato Area Rotery Club Honored Nine Outstanding Speech Students With Scholarships.(KEYC)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Rotary Service Above Self awards that were originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 22 have been postponed due to the weather.

The new date for the awards will now be on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Mankato.

Tickets are still available by contacting Pam DeMarce at 507-381-4279.

This years honorees include: Laura Doyen, Susu Sadaka and South Central Minnesota Food Recovery.

