MSU Mankato to shift to remote learning due to severe weather

The university has announced that due to the severe weather expected, all classes will shift to remote learning on campus in Mankato and at its Edina location.
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato students have been given a reprieve from having to either commute or walk through the snow storm to get to class.

The university has announced that due to the severe weather conditions expected for today, all classes will shift to remote learning on campus in Mankato and at its Edina location.

Faculty are encouraged to provide reasonable accommodation for students not able to participate in remote delivery due to the shift to e-learning.

Classes that cannot be delivered remotely will be cancelled.

Any additional MSU Mankato weather updates will be posted on the school’s website.

