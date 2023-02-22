Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

TV news employee, 9-year-old girl fatally shot at scene of earlier homicide

Investigators believe Moses is connected to all of the shootings. He faces several criminal...
Investigators believe Moses is connected to all of the shootings. He faces several criminal charges, including murder.(WFTV/CNN Newsource)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police in Florida say a television news employee and a 9-year-old girl were fatally shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman was killed earlier in the day.

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, deputies responded to the initial shooting on Hialeah Street at approximately 11 a.m.

A woman in her 20s died as a result of the first shooting, Sheriff Mina said.

At approximately 4 p.m., authorities responded back to the earlier scene for reports of two additional shootings in the area.

The sheriff said an individual shot a Spectrum News 13 reporter and photographer while they were near their vehicle covering the earlier homicide.

The same individual then entered a nearby home and shot a woman and her 9-year-old girl, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the news employees and the 9-year-old girl died from their injuries, the sheriff said.

Detectives collected evidence and detained a suspect identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses.

Investigators believe Moses is connected to all of the shootings. He faces several criminal charges, including murder.

“It’s hard to know if he was targeting this news crew. It will all be part of our investigation,” Sheriff Mina said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Martin County West guard Zach Anderson earns Prep Athlete of the Week honors.
Prep Athlete: Mavericks leaning on Anderson going into section tournament
FILE - A statement of facts document presented to the United States District Court in the case...
Jan. 6 rioter who threated Ocasio-Cortez online gets 3 years
A new "After School Satan Club" at a Pennsylvania middle school has gotten a lot of attention.
School district to review controversial 'After School Satan Club' after threatening voicemail
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Colorado Springs club shooter ran neo-Nazi site
Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee teen