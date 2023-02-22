St Joseph the Worker’s Pastor Tim: ‘You can still have a very blessed, holy Lent without ashes’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is Ash Wednesday -- and due to the snow storm, one Catholic church has a plan for those who aren’t able to get their ashes.

Pastor Tim Reker from Mankato’s St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church says that many churches held mass this morning and early afternoon to accommodate for the snow.But, evening services aren’t possible due to weather.For those who haven’t received their ashes yet, Pastor Tim has a very simple answer.

“You can still have a very blessed and holy Lent,” said Pastor Tim. “It’s not a mandatory thing. It’s certainly desired. It’s one of the most popular celebrations during the year, but one can still enter into the season of Lent without receiving ashes.”

Pastor Tim says that anyone who misses mass on Ash Wednesday can pick up their celebration of Lent this weekend.

He says anyone is welcome to the St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church fish-fry event this Friday.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.