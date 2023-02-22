WINTER STORM: Emergency responders and essential workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This season we’ve seen multiple snow storms already and every time we’re hit, local emergency responders and essential workers are ready.

“This is not our first go-around this year, this season.” Local emergency responders and essential workers continue to learn from this year’s snow storms.

“The main goal is to make sure our patients are taken care of and everybody who needs to come in is safe and they have access to us,” said Stephanie Holden of River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter.

The B-E-C sheriff’s department asks the public to listen to travel advisories to keep yourself and public safety safe.

“It’s not just your life that you’re putting in danger if you disregard warnings not to travel. If something happens and you become stuck or you need assistance, it endangers the lives of those emergency services folks that need to come out and assist you,” said Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department.

And River’s Edge hospital asks patients that need emergency care during the storm to remain patient with staff.

“With times like this, it does get a little bit stressful. But know that we’re going to take the best care of you,” said Holden.

For this week’s storm, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the city of Mankato to circulate services, safety messages, and prepare for emergency responses.

“So we can plan ahead make sure that the public is well regarded and I get accurate information out,” said Barta.

At St. Peter’s River Edge Hospital, the leadership team prepped staff in advance and continues to use maintenance to consistently plow the hospital’s lot in case of an emergency.

Holden adds, “Seek medical care if you’re having a medical emergency, because that’s important. But, also, if you do have to go out, be mindful of the road conditions: the visibility, take your time. You know, the end point will always be there.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.