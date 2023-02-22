Your Photos
WINTER STORM: A look at the conditions in Janesville

Rob Clark has a look at the winter storm conditions in Janesville.
By Rob Clark
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last few hours, the wind is really starting to ramp up causing visibility to worsen especially out on those highways. As you can see behind me, an empty parking lot here at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton as many schools made the decision to call off classes for the day due to the weather.

The break in the storm this morning feels like a long time ago now that these snowy conditions are amplifying as the afternoon wears on, and it’s only going to get worse as we head into the evening hours.

We’re already starting to see activities being moved from Thursday to Friday as road conditions will deteriorate overnight.

Be sure to check 511mn.org for updates on those road conditions, and if you don’t have to go anywhere, just stay home. If you are needing to travel, take it slow and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and stay safe out there, and abide by the no travel advisories if they’re in place.

We’ll keep track of the latest regarding this storm right here on KEYC News Now, so be sure to tune in for the latest updates coming up on tonight’s newscasts.

