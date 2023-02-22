WINTER STORM: Road crews, emergency responders ready for storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Both MnDOT and the State Patrol are prepared as best as they can be.

“ We have the coffee brewing. The guys won’t have to have any problem getting the cups filled up,” said Scott Morgan with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Those at MnDOT have their 83 plows full of salt, brine, and fuel.

“So we’ve got the salt ready to go all over, our folks are keyed up and ready to go and deal with the storm,” added Morgan.

They have two operators for each plow, and run nearly 24 hours a day until the snow event is over.

“We move the shifts around to try to cover the storm so we can get through the whole storm event with plow coverage,” adds Morgan.

The Minnesota State Patrol says if at all possible, stay off the roads.

Christianson “You know we try to respond as quickly as we can to each stalled vehicle or crash, but of course if the roads are bad, it’s just going to take longer for us to get there,” said Trooper Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol.

When out on the road, always look for flashing lights and move over at least one lane as soon as possible; this is to protect yourself.

“It’s gonna be tough too for the operators to see the roads and be tough for people to be able to drive around the rounds too and we’ll be having snow drifts that get built up really rapidly on the roads,” added Morgan.

Make sure you have a winter survival kit with you at all times, as well as a full tanks of gas, and stay with your vehicle.

“If you do go in the ditch or stranded that you’re able to stay warm and survive until we can get to you safely,” said Christianson. “It’s important that people if they just can stay home for the next few days, stay home.”

And if you do have to brave the roads, make sure you’re prepared and get there safely.

