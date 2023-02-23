Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Beloved school bus driver killed in dog attack, police say

Police found Bonnie Varnes, 58, unconscious at her residence Monday evening. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 58-year-old Ohio woman died after she was found severely mutilated in her backyard from a dog attack, police said.

Police found Bonnie Varnes, a Washington Local Schools bus driver, unconscious at her residence just before 6 p.m. Monday.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

According to the Toledo Police Department incident report, video footage showed Varnes taking her dog named Amina outside the back door on a leash, Varnes was then pulled down by the dog and attacked.

The dog is now kenneled at Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

“Obviously the family can choose to euthanize the dog. Or, if they don’t, we would deem the dog dangerous more than likely – that’s usually what happens – and then it’s up to the courts to decide the outcome,” said Cassie Bloomfield, LC4 community outreach coordinator.

A neighbor of Varnes, who wished to remain anonymous, said the dog always seemed friendly.

“You could tell that Bonnie definitely loved that dog. It was very well taken care of,” she said.

Varnes was a bus driver at Washington Local Schools for more than 30 years.

In a statement, the district said, “Bonnie worked for WLS for over 30 years and was a deeply loved, valued member of our transportation team. We are devastated by this loss.”

The death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump lawyers blast election probe after grand juror speaks
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
NTSB: Train crew got safety alert just before derailment
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh testifies in his own defense at murder trial
The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, Ky., recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X...
Man wins $100K from scratch-off during stop for eggs