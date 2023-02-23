The blizzard dig-out begins for homeowners in the region

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Homeowners in the region have spent much of the morning digging themselves out, with some snowblowers even struggling to get through the large snowdrifts left behind.

For those that did need to leave home, difficult travel conditions continued this morning.

In the Waseca area, snow drifts have made some backroads impassable as of mid-morning.

Now, for a few of the main highways in that area, like that of Hwy 13, some plows have gone through, but the roadway remains covered in snow and ice, making for some slick conditions for those that do need to travel today.

