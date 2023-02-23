Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The blizzard dig-out begins for homeowners in the region

FILE -- Homeowners in the region have spent much of the morning digging themselves out, with...
FILE -- Homeowners in the region have spent much of the morning digging themselves out, with some snowblowers even struggling to get through the large snowdrifts left behind.(KSFY)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Homeowners in the region have spent much of the morning digging themselves out, with some snowblowers even struggling to get through the large snowdrifts left behind.

For those that did need to leave home, difficult travel conditions continued this morning.

In the Waseca area, snow drifts have made some backroads impassable as of mid-morning.

Now, for a few of the main highways in that area, like that of Hwy 13, some plows have gone through, but the roadway remains covered in snow and ice, making for some slick conditions for those that do need to travel today.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato

Latest News

FILE -- Cities in our area remain in snow emergencies with a couple added this morning.
Snow emergencies in effect for much of southern MN
FILE - MnDOT will be lifting the no travel advisories on all state highways in southcentral...
MnDOT lifts no travel advisories for southcentral MN, much of southwest MN
One Minnesotan doctor reminds us to take this celebration one step farther by taking care of...
National Love Your Body Week
Iowa Capitol
Proposed plan that would return the death penalty to Iowa moves forward