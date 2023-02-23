Blowing snow continues today, dangerously cold temps expected tonight

Once the snow comes to a stop late this morning, blowing snow leading to drifting and reduced visibility will continue through the afternoon hours before winds calm down and temperatures become dangerously cold tonight.

The final leg of the winter storm will gradually come to a stop through this morning leaving behind anywhere from 14 inches of snow or more. Despite snow coming to an end through the morning hours, areas of blowing snow, drifting and reduced visibility are still expected as winds are expected to remain breezy this afternoon. This is why the blizzard warning will remain in effect until 12 pm this afternoon despite the snow coming to an end between 7 am and 9 am. Snow totals will likely range anywhere from 12 inches up to 20 inches or more of snow from northern Iowa into central Minnesota; however, it will be hard to determine exactly how much snow fell throughout the course of this winter storm due to the strong winds blowing that snow around. Some areas may see less totals due to stronger winds whereas other areas may see much greater totals due to drifts building up. The good news is, winds are projected to slowly calm down to around 15 mph by tonight. The bad news is, temperatures are going to get dangerously cold falling well below zero with wind chill values hovering between -20 and -30 across the area.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week starting off dangerously cold. Temperatures will hover well below zero through the early morning hours with wind chill values hovering between -20 and -30. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-single-digits by the afternoon hours with mostly cloudy skies. More light snow is possible between 3 pm and 7 pm. Not a lot of accumulation is expected with this light snow, some areas may see up to 2 inches while other areas may only see a dusting. Temperatures will drop overnight below zero as skies gradually clear up by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the day to get outside and finish some clean up efforts following this past weeks winter storm as it will be mostly sunny and relatively seasonal. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid to upper-20s by the afternoon hours with a mild breeze up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 25 mph possible. Saturday night will remain clear and cold as temperatures dip into the single digits by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off mostly sunny before becoming mostly cloudy by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will be hovering in the low-30s through the afternoon hours before gradually rising into the mid-30s overnight into Monday morning. As clouds move in through the early evening hours, freezing rain is projected to move in by the mid to late evening hours. From there, as temperatures slowly rise through the late night and overnight hours, the freezing rain will gradually become rain and continue into Monday morning.

Monday will be a mixed bag of precipitation starting with morning rain. Temperatures are projected to hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours before gradually dropping through the evening and into the overnight hours with windy conditions as winds are projected to hover around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. As temperatures slowly start to drop, we will see that rain transition back into a wintery mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow through the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will slowly dip into the upper-20s and low-30s by the mid to late afternoon hours. The good news is, we will see that mixed precipitation clear out by the late afternoon hours with skies becoming mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off with sunshine before becoming mostly cloudy through the evening and late night hours. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph possible. As skies become cloudy overnight, temperatures will dip into the upper-teens by Wednesday morning with a very slight chance of overnight snow.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with light snow possible throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Wednesday night will remain cloudy as temperatures drop into the mid-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with light snow chances throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Thursday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Friday morning.

Friday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the low-30s. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Saturday.

Saturday of next weekend will remain partly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the upper-20s and a breeze up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.