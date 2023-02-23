City of Mankato declares snow emergency
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A snow emergency has been called for the city of Mankato.
Starting at 8 PM Thursday, February 23, Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m., Friday, February 24. During a snow emergency, there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.
The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small number of streets in the City). View a map showing seasonal no parking areas. View a video to learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato.
During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.
