City of Mankato declares snow emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A snow emergency has been called for the city of Mankato.

Starting at 8 PM Thursday, February 23, Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m., Friday, February 24. During a snow emergency, there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.

The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small number of streets in the City). View a map showing seasonal no parking areas. View a video to learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato.

During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.

