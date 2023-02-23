Your Photos
City of Mankato declares snow emergency

During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and...
During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.(KEYC)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A snow emergency has been called for the city of Mankato.

Starting at 8 PM Thursday, February 23, Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m., Friday, February 24. During a snow emergency, there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.

The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small number of streets in the City). View a map showing seasonal no parking areas. View a video to learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato.

During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.

Be one of the first to know about snow emergencies in Mankato:

Receive Text Message Notifications

  • Text START to 507-200-3003 to receive snow emergency alerts by text.

Follow the City of Mankato on Facebook

Follow the City of Mankato on Twitter

Subscribe to Email alerts

  • Subscribe to receive City news updates by email.

Visit the City website

Call the 24-Hour Snow Emergency Information Line

  • 507-387-9001

