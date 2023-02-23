Hoover Elementary special education teacher wins Golden Apple Award

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With a parade and a tree full of golden apples, faculty and students at Hoover Elementary celebrate their own Golden Apple Award winning teacher, Amy Kolars.

She has been a special ed teacher for five years.

“Students come in here for different supports whether it be for academics, social support or behavioral supports,” said Kolars.

Her whole life seems to have prepared her for this career.

“My sister has a disability. So growing up that It was always second nature in my household to kind of just treat everybody as they are and whether they have different abilities or not,” said Kolars.

Kolars says her classroom is a place where students can build a community. “We kind of become a small family and I am fortunate enough to work with some of the same kiddos for several years in a row.”

They can get that extra push in school, and she also wants them to succeed in their personal life.

“When they come in here they know that this is their safe place and a time for them to receive extra support, but also knowing that they feel involved in their school,” said Kolars.

A school that celebrates her contributions. Congratulations to Amy Kolars, our latest golden Apple Award Recipient.

