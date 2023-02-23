MnDOT district 7 continues snow cleanup efforts
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Road conditions should continue to improve throughout the day and KEYC News Now’s friends over at MnDOT district 7 are doing their best to make that happen. Maddie Paul joined the show live from the District headquarters in Mankato to talk a little more about the efforts today with Brian Lillie, Maintenance Superintendent.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.