MnDOT district 7 continues snow cleanup efforts

Maddie Paul joined the show live from the District headquarters in Mankato to talk about their efforts today with with Brian Lillie, Maintenance Superintendent.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Road conditions should continue to improve throughout the day and KEYC News Now’s friends over at MnDOT district 7 are doing their best to make that happen. Maddie Paul joined the show live from the District headquarters in Mankato to talk a little more about the efforts today with Brian Lillie, Maintenance Superintendent.

