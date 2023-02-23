Your Photos
MnDOT lifts no travel advisories for southcentral MN, much of southwest MN

FILE - MnDOT will be lifting the no travel advisories on all state highways in southcentral Minnesota which includes Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Martin, and Watonwan counties at 12 pm. today.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists needing to get back on the road should have something to be happy about at noon, today.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will be lifting the no travel advisories on all state highways in southcentral Minnesota which includes Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Martin, and Watonwan counties at 12 pm. today.

While visibility has improved in these areas, there is still blowing and drifting snow, and some roads are snow covered.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.

I-90 and most state highways in Nobles and Rock counties in southwest Minnesota will reopen to traffic at 12:30 pm today.

Highway 59, south of Worthington, and Hwy 60 south of Worthington will remain closed but should reopen to traffic by 2 p.m. later today.

MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if travelers require rescuing, other expenses and penalties be applied.

Motorists should:

  • Check www.511mn.org for road condition information, travel alerts
  • Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning.
  • Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
  • Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
  • Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
  • Turn off the cruise control.
  • Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
  • Don’t drive distracted.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

