Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Proposed plan that would return the death penalty to Iowa moves forward

Iowa Capitol
Iowa Capitol(Bohao Zhao)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Senate bill that could re-instate the death penalty in Iowa is moving through the Statehouse.

Iowa abolished the death penalty 57 years ago. Several efforts have been made in recent years to bring it back.

On Tuesday, the bill passed out of the Senate Judiciary committee and will be heading to the full floor.

The bill, SF 357, would allow death sentences only in cases where a child is kidnapped, raped, and murdered.

Supporters of the bill say right now, there is nothing to deter rapists from killing their victims, because a conviction on either charge carries the same sentence.

Opponents of the bill say it could result in the death of innocent people, if judges or juries make a mistake.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato