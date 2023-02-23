Snow emergencies in effect for much of southern MN

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cities in our area remain in snow emergencies with a couple added this morning.

Mankato declared a snow emergency effective tonight at 8 p.m. through tomorrow at 8 a.m.

Some of its bus routes are reopening on a limited basis today, with a return to full service expected tomorrow.

New Ulm also declared a downtown snow emergency to begin at 1:30 a.m. Friday until completion.

North Mankato is in a snow emergency from midnight tonight to midnight Friday.

Eagle Lake has called a snow emergency.

The City of LeSueur’s ended at 4 a.m.

In St. James, a snow emergency began at 1 a.m. yesterday and ends at noon Friday.

There may be others, so viewers should continue to check with their city for the latest

