Storm moving out, cold moving in

The winter storm system that brought 15 to 20 inches of snow, wind and blowing snow to much of our region for the past several days has finally moved off to the east. The wind has died down and travel conditions will continue to improve through tonight. As the storm moves out, high pressure will move in bringing a brief but bitterly cold blast of Arctic air that will drop temperatures into the single digits to teens below zero by Friday morning. We will bounce back quickly with plenty of sunshine and highs returning to the 20s and 30s for the weekend. We are tracking another system that will have the potential to bring freezing rain, rain and snow early next week. After that, temperatures will remain around or a little above average, with a couple of off-and-on light snow chances through next week.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling into the single digits by late afternoon. Tonight will be bitterly cold as temperatures drop into the single digits to teens below zero by daybreak. The wind won’t be terribly strong, but it will be enough to drop the wind chill into the -25° to -35° range.

Friday will start with sunshine, but a weak wave of energy will move across the region, bringing clouds and a few scattered light snow showers during the afternoon. High temps will be in the single digits. It gets better for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 20s on Saturday and 30s on Sunday.

Our next system will arrive Sunday evening and continue through much of the day Monday. It will be a bit warmer this time, which means that we will be dealing with multiple precipitation types. We will likely have some freezing rain or drizzle Sunday evening into late Sunday night, that will change to snow as temperatures drop into early Monday morning. Monday will bring snow mixed with rain before everything ends late Monday into Monday night. There could be some impact to travel. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The rest of next week will bring on and off chances for light snow showers with temperatures that are around or slightly above average.

